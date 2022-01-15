Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 42.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

