Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.08. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

