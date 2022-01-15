Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $217,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

