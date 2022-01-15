Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IHG opened at $67.79 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

