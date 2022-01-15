Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $201.98 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,725 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $201,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,733,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 54.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,803,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,509 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

CNHI stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

