Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Saia by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Saia by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia stock opened at $276.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.