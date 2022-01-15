Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 358,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 276,153 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,254,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 150,977 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.41 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.