$0.02 EPS Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProPhase Labs.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.30 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
