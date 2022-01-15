$0.02 EPS Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.30 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.