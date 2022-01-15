Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,266 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $427.11 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

