O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

