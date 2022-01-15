O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 662.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after buying an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

