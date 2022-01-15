Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 37,051 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,051 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

