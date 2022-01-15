SouthState Corp Invests $102,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after purchasing an additional 249,069 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

