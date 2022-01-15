Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Signature Bank worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $365.39 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $372.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.23. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

