-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after purchasing an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 357,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $26.29 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

