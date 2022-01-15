iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $270.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.52 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

