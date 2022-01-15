$0.62 EPS Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Guild posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

GHLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $853.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

