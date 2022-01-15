Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $114.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

