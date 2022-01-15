Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 184,672 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,672 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Steel Dynamics worth $26,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

