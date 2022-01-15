Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

