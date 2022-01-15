D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 598 PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PetroChina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PetroChina by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

PTR stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.