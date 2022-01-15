Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 533.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,102.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,424.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,459.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.23.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

