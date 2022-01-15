Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.81. 1,492,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

