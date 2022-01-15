Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $99.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $65,290.89 and approximately $99.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00342012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.