Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.38% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CRMT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 93,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

