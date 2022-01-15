Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 446 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.43 on Friday, hitting $221.40. 5,281,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.29.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

