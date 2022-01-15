renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Up 45.5% Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $626,635.07 and $43,963.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00077988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.72 or 0.07714717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.08 or 0.99978129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069228 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RENDOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.