Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE SQM traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,730. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.