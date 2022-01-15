Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

