Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,717 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

DaVita stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.32. 386,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.