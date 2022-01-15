Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.36

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.36 and traded as high as $44.49. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 47,999 shares.

SBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,417,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

