Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.83. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 207,834 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710 over the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

