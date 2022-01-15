IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cummins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cummins by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.64.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.