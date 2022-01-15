American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading Down 0%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20. 759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,416,000.

