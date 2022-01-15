Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.53. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 243,590 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SALM. UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $35,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,075 in the last three months. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

