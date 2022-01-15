Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 368,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter.

DWAS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.32. 64,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

