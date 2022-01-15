Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESBK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

