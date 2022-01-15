First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

