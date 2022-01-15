Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 468,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 205,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $371.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.15%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.