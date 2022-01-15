Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Position Reduced by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

