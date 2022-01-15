Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

