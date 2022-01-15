Barclays PLC Sells 8,721 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of W.W. Grainger worth $41,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $504.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.62 and its 200 day moving average is $456.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

