MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,861,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $371.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.95. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

