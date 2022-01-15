NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,491 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,117,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 393,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.56.

NYSE:HLT opened at $147.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,773,357. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

