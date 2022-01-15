NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,943 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,027 shares of company stock worth $21,129,208. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.