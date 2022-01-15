AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.69% of AvalonBay Communities worth $213,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $244,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 74.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

AVB stock opened at $248.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.68 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

