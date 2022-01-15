Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.55% of Carvana worth $1,327,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.57. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $147.67 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.85.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

