551 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 339.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.