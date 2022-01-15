Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 148,977 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 976.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $34,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.19 and a 200-day moving average of $214.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.