D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.